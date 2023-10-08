'Teenage stuff there': Revisit the time Taylor Swift apologized to THIS ex-boyfriend for putting him ‘on blast' on national television

Taylor Swift is no less than an icon. She has been a great force ever since her debut in 2006. The singer has a huge fan following, and today she is one of the most-record-breaking and most-followed artists. From winning awards to doing the unbelievable, There is nothing Swift hasn’t done. Being in the public eye, Swift has learned a lot and had a fair share of controversial moments. One of which Swift recalled. In a 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Taylor Swift revealed one of her most rebellious moments.

Revisiting Taylor Swift's most rebellious moment

In 2019, Taylor Swift appeared on The Ellen Show to promote her album Lover, during which DeGeneres and Swift played a game of Burning Questions in which Swift revealed one of her most rebellious moments.

Ellen DeGeneres asked Swift, “What were her most rebellious moments?” To which Swift replied, "Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We now laugh about it. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there."

When Taylor Swift blasted Joe Jonas on television

Taylor Swift’s confession comes after her 2012 interview with Ellen Degeneres, where she blasted her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas. Swift was 18 at the time, and she publicly chastised Jonas for the way he ended their relationship. "We haven't talked since [the breakup], actually."

She continued, "So it's like, yeah, but what do you know? Someday, I'm going to meet someone really, truly special who is perfect for me, and DeGeneres then chimed in, playfully suggesting that she should date one of Jonas' brothers. There was some laughter, but Swift ultimately returned to her sentiment of finding someone better, which is when she let Jonas's breakup slip.

Swift said, "Oh, it's OK. Everything is fine. I'm ok. What do you think? It's as if when I find the person who is right for me and will be fantastic, I won't even be able to remember the kid who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been very busy with her Eras Tour. On the other hand, Swift also has her concert film releasing on October 13, 2023, and her fourth recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), on October 27, 2023.

