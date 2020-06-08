Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon team up for Locked Up remix and give fans a new dance song; Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine collaborates with Akon for Locked Up remix 16 years after the release of the original hit song.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back with a new remix and looks like he's all set to make the fans groove to another foot-tapping number. The rapper took to his Instagram handle a day ago and revealed that he is teaming up with Akon for the remix second part version of Locked Up and oh boy! we can't keep calm, can you? The original 2004 hit made way to the Top 10 on Billboard’s hot 100 chart and the new remix is a rehash of the same classic hit with Tekashi rapping his life story in between the verses.

The rapper took to his social media handle a few hours ago and teased the fans with a glimpse of his and Akon's new collaboration. As seen in the video, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon are listening to a new version of Locked Up and are singing along. "LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon," Tekashi 6ix9ine captioned his post. "100,000 comments if you want this LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon," he wrote further.

Check out the video:

The Locked Up part 2 comes 16 years after the original song was released. "Thinking ’bout the things that I did/ Got me thinking, like, why the fuck I did that?/ Got me wishing that I could take it all back. Fighting with these demons/ Barely even eating/ Barely even sleeping/ This shit got me tweekin’/ Fighting with my lawyers for a better offer/ Just want to see my daughter," Tekashi 6ix9ine rapped his way into the hearts of the fans.

Credits :Instagram

