Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj come together for their new song Trollz; Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's new song Trollz releases online after facing backlash from the fans.

Looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine is back in the game these days. After teaming up with Akon for the remix of hit song Locked Up, Tekashi 6ix9ine has now collaborated with Nicki Minaj for yet another foot-tapping number. The song is called Trollz and it is 6ix9ine's second track ever since he returned from the prison early due to COVID-19 scare. The rapper is serving his remaining sentence under house arrest and is under federal supervision. After stirring a lot of controversies, the song is finally out and the singers are more than happy.

Nicki Minaj received backlash from fans as she posted the release date of her song in collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Many critics asked her to withdraw the track. However, she released it as planned. As seen in the music video of Trollz, Nicky Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine are splashing different colours as they rap their way into the hearts of the listeners. A portion from the proceeds of Nicky Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine's new song will be dedicated to The Bail Project as declared by Nicki Minaj.

"The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter," Nicki Minaj's caption read on Instagram.

