Telemarketers: Release date, plot, and everything you need to know about HBO’s documentary

Telemarketers, HBO's much-anticipated documentary, gears up for its premiere on Sunday, August 13, 2023. The three-part series delves into a shocking tale that uncovers the dark truth behind a prominent telemarketing fundraising company.

About Telemarketers

Telemarketers shine a spotlight on the Civic Development Group (CDG), a well-known telemarketing fundraising firm that appears to serve noble causes. The CDG claimed to raise funds for veterans, police, firemen's organizations, and charities. However, the documentary exposes the shocking revelation that a significant portion of these funds actually lined the company's pockets.

"This documentary peels back the layers to reveal an unsettling truth," said an intrigued viewer to Rotten Tomatoes. Adding a unique twist to this narrative, Telemarketers focuses on Pat Pespas and Sam Lipman-Stern, two telemarketers at CDG who stumbled upon the scam. With courage and determination, they embarked on a mission to expose the fraudulent practices they had unknowingly been a part of. "Pat and Sam's perspective lends authenticity to the documentary," notes an industry insider as revealed to Rotten Tomatoes

Sam Lipman-Stern's actual archival footage from his time working at CDG is what makes Telemarketers stand out. This inside look shows the variety of people who worked in the call center and exposes the harsh reality of people who will use dishonesty to get by. Sam shared, "The mix of characters at CDG was fascinating. It was a melting pot of stories, which motivated me to document it."

A battle against unethical practices

The documentary paints a vivid picture of Sam and Pat's battle against the corrupt system. From secret recordings to reaching out to media outlets, the duo's relentless pursuit to expose the truth is a captivating narrative in itself. With a lens on themes of capitalism, greed, and the struggle for justice, Telemarketers promises an eye-opening and engrossing watch that probes deep into a system gone astray.

As Telemarketers exposes the dark side of telemarketing, it encourages viewers to consider morality and the importance of standing up for what is right. Mark August 13 on your calendars and get ready for a journey that reveals the hidden truth.

