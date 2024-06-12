Television Critics Association Awards 2024: Baby Reindeer, Shogun And Ripley Lead Nominations; Check Out Full List HERE

The anticipated Television Critics Association Awards have announced their list of nominees. The event will announce its winners on June 12 at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena.

With twelve categories, it seems like this year’s competition is particularly tough, especially between the FX and Netflix projects. Series including Baby Reindeer, Shotgun, and Ripley have been nominated in multiple categories. Read ahead to learn about all the audience favorite series nominated and the categories they have been nominated in.

Here’s the list of nominations:

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Fallout – Prime Video

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Fargo – FX

Shōgun – FX

Ripley – Netflix

True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Girls5eva – Netflix

The Bear – FX (2023 Winner in Category)

We Are Lady Parts – Peacock

Hacks – HBO | Max

Reservation Dogs – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Fargo – FX

Fellow Travelers – Showtime

Ripley – Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix

The Sympathizer – HBO | Max

Program of the Year

The Bear – FX

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Hacks – HBO | Max

Shōgun – FX

Reservation Dogs – FX

Ripley – Netflix

Individual Achievement in Drama

Andrew Scott, Ripley – Netflix

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – FX

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max

Anna Sawai, Shōgun – FX

Juno Temple, Fargo – FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Netflix

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs – FX

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime Video

Ripley – Netflix

Fallout – Prime Video

Shōgun – FX

X-Men ’97 – Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – PBS

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

The Jinx: Part Two – HBO | Max

Queens – Nat Geo

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – ID

Telemarketers – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

Welcome to Wrexham – FX

Conan O’Brien Must Go – HBO | Max

The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – HBO | Max

The Traitors – Peacock

Top Chef – Bravo

We’re Here – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC

Saturday Night Live – NBC

The Daily Show – Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA – Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming

Bluey – Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category)

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – Apple TV+

Sesame Street – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

Pokémon Concierge – Netflix

Frog and Toad – Apple TV+

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Heartstopper – Netflix

My Adventures with Superman – Adult Swim

Doctor Who – Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

X-Men ’97 – Disney+

Renegade Nell – Disney+

