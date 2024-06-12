Television Critics Association Awards 2024: Baby Reindeer, Shogun And Ripley Lead Nominations; Check Out Full List HERE
Read ahead to know about all the projects nominated for the upcoming Television Critics Association Awards, 2024.
The anticipated Television Critics Association Awards have announced their list of nominees. The event will announce its winners on June 12 at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena.
With twelve categories, it seems like this year’s competition is particularly tough, especially between the FX and Netflix projects. Series including Baby Reindeer, Shotgun, and Ripley have been nominated in multiple categories. Read ahead to learn about all the audience favorite series nominated and the categories they have been nominated in.
Here’s the list of nominations:
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Fallout – Prime Video
Baby Reindeer – Netflix
Fargo – FX
Shōgun – FX
Ripley – Netflix
True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)
Girls5eva – Netflix
The Bear – FX (2023 Winner in Category)
We Are Lady Parts – Peacock
Hacks – HBO | Max
Reservation Dogs – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
Baby Reindeer – Netflix
Fargo – FX
Fellow Travelers – Showtime
Ripley – Netflix
The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix
The Sympathizer – HBO | Max
Program of the Year
The Bear – FX
Baby Reindeer – Netflix
Hacks – HBO | Max
Shōgun – FX
Reservation Dogs – FX
Ripley – Netflix
Individual Achievement in Drama
Andrew Scott, Ripley – Netflix
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – Netflix
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – FX
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max
Anna Sawai, Shōgun – FX
Juno Temple, Fargo – FX
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Netflix
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs – FX
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)
Outstanding New Program
Baby Reindeer – Netflix
Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime Video
Ripley – Netflix
Fallout – Prime Video
Shōgun – FX
X-Men ’97 – Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – PBS
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
The Jinx: Part Two – HBO | Max
Queens – Nat Geo
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – ID
Telemarketers – HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
Welcome to Wrexham – FX
Conan O’Brien Must Go – HBO | Max
The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – HBO | Max
The Traitors – Peacock
Top Chef – Bravo
We’re Here – HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
Saturday Night Live – NBC
The Daily Show – Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’)
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA – Netflix
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information)
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming
Bluey – Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category)
Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – Apple TV+
Sesame Street – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)
Pokémon Concierge – Netflix
Frog and Toad – Apple TV+
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
Heartstopper – Netflix
My Adventures with Superman – Adult Swim
Doctor Who – Disney+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
X-Men ’97 – Disney+
Renegade Nell – Disney+
ALSO READ: 'They're Still Friendly': Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Relationship Update Shared By Source Amid Reports Of Marital Troubles