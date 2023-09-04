'Tell me it's a hoax': Joe Jonas spotted wearing wedding ring amidst Sophie Turner divorce rumors, fans express mixed emotions

Ever since rumors claiming that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are heading for a divorce first came out, fans have been worried. The rumors picked pace with each new report and pictures of the singer without his wedding ring only sparked the fire. Now, fans have narrowed down on Joe flaunting the ring again and while some fans are happy, others are confused.

Joe Jonas spotted with wedding ring amidst Sophie Turner divorce rumors

Joe has been on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin as they perform at The Jonas Brothers concert shows. While divorce speculations gained traction, fans spotted the former Disney star wearing his wedding ring again at the latest performance on Sunday, August 3. Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The songwriter and the Game of Thrones star have two daughters together, born in 2020 and 2022.

Meanwhile, the images from the concert weren't the only source of confusion and joy for fans. In a new photo shared by the official The Jonas Brothers page, the three siblings are seated next to each other and are mid-conversation. "Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow [sign of the horns emoji]," the caption of the post says.

Fans react to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce rumors

The image shows Joe wearing his wedding band and fans were quick to notice the detail. "THERES THE WEDDING RING JOE [heart eyes emoji] [red heart emoji]," one fan rejoiced. "JOE PLS CLEAR THIS SH*T UP," said another. A third wrote, "who's here after hearing divorce rumors [emotional face emoji] [broken heart emoji]." A fourth further replied, "i love how we all just went looking for his ring [crying face emoji]."

While one fan commented, "He literally has his wedding ring on can people stop," another expressed, "I can't handle the Jophie divorce rumors going around." A third chimed in, "NOOO [x2 crying face emojis] TELL ME ITS HOAX, SIR." A fourth responded, "Joe's wearing his wedding ring in this photo so everyone can chill the f*ck out," while a fifth demanded, "JOE TELL US THE TRUTH ABOUT THE RUMOURS."

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, the couple has been going through serious problems in their marriage. Joe's team has reportedly contacted two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. He is on the cusp of filing the divorce documents to end his marriage to Sophie, claims the report. Neither Joe nor Sophie has addressed the divorce rumors and speculations as of now.

