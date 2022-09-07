Tell Me Lies: Here’s how the Grace Van Patten starrer Hulu show differs from the novel
In a recent interview, Tell Me Lies stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White revealed how the series differs from Carola Lovering's novel of the same name.
Tell Me Lies is the latest television series that is based on one of the best-selling novels by Carola Lovering of the same name. The show premiered on Hulu on September 7 on Hulu.
The new Hulu show follows a long but turbulent relationship between Lucy Albright played by Grace Van Patten and Stephen DeMarco played by Jackson White. The two meet as students at college. Created by Meaghan Oppenheimer the first three episodes of this American drama are available to stream on Hulu.
How the TV adaptation differs from Carola Lovering's novel Tell Me Lies?
While the show is based on Carola Lovering's novel titled Tell Me Lies. The fans of Carola Lovering’s bestseller should expect a few minor changes in its TV adaptation.
When asked about this the steamy new drama stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White revealed that although Tell Me Lies follows the storyline of its source material. The TV show stresses more on the roles of the supporting characters, played by Alicia Crowder, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Sonia Mena.
Grace Van Patten shared,
In a recent interview by E! News, Grace Van Patten shared, "The show really delves into each character." She added "and each character has such a distinct journey and inner turmoil that they're going through. You really get to know Lucy and Stephen in the book, but the show really dives into every character and it makes it so much more of an ensemble." According to Grace the viewers will definitely be "so invested in each character and their friendships."
Although the stars didn't reveal any big changes they definitely glorified the work of Meaghan Oppenheimer who brought the novel to life while taking it on a slightly "different path with a lot of things." Grace Van Patten also stressed that there will be a surprise element for the audience. She said, "No one will expect what is coming."
Jackson White shared,
When asked about the upcoming show Jackson White shared, "The point is that this toxic relationship affects everyone around them. And in the book, you just hyper focus on these two. But, in the show, it's completely filled out. You see how everyone is going through the ripple effects." He also mentioned he is nervous about bringing the complicated but passionate relationship to life.
Tell Me Lies cast:
The main cast members of the show include,
- Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright
- Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco
- Catherine Missal as Bree
- Spencer House as Wrigley
- Sonia Mena as Pippa
- Branden Cook as Evan
- Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew
- Alicia Crowder as Diana
While Gabriella Pession, Edmund Donovan, and Natalee Linez are recurring stars on the show.
If you have not read the book,
For anyone who has not had the pleasure of reading the spectacular best-seller, this show is a chance to meet the characters on screen. The plot of the show ‘Tell Me Lies’ revolves around the relationship of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. While the relationship begins as a dreamy campus romance, it builds into an addictive relationship that changes their lives. While the first three episodes are available to stream on Hulu, you’ll definitely crave more. This 10-episode show will soon come up with seven brand new episodes; the release dates are yet to be announced.