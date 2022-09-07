Tell Me Lies: Here’s how the Grace Van Patten starrer Hulu show differs from the novel

In a recent interview by E! News, Grace Van Patten shared, "The show really delves into each character." She added "and each character has such a distinct journey and inner turmoil that they're going through. You really get to know Lucy and Stephen in the book, but the show really dives into every character and it makes it so much more of an ensemble." According to Grace the viewers will definitely be "so invested in each character and their friendships."



Although the stars didn't reveal any big changes they definitely glorified the work of Meaghan Oppenheimer who brought the novel to life while taking it on a slightly "different path with a lot of things." Grace Van Patten also stressed that there will be a surprise element for the audience. She said, "No one will expect what is coming."