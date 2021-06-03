  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tell us which colour describes these foods best and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie

Tell us which colour describes these foods best and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your personality. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
3939 reads Mumbai
Tell us which colour describes these foods best Tell us which colour describes these foods best and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Monumental fame, die-hard popularity amongst teens and ridiculously catchy songs aside, the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers and luxury houses. The girls have also managed to garner a worldwide fanbase called the BLINKS. If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, tell us which colour describes these foods best and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

You may like these
Celebrity BLINKS: Harry Styles, Will Smith, Ariana Grande and other famous fans of BLACKPINK
Dear Eonni: A Brazilian BLINK says the best word to describe how she sees BLACKPINK's Rosé is 'eleutheromania'
GRAMMYs 2021: Here's when nominations will be announced; Past winners, nominees & hopefuls to join livestream
BTS' Dynamite MV breaks BLACKPINK's record for fastest music video by a Korean act to cross 450 million views
People's Choice Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift receive numerous nods
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream CROSSES 300 million views on YouTube just a month after it’s release