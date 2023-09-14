‘Ten years on and the story is not over yet’: Peaky Blinders creator teases promising future ahead as the series marks a decade

As Peaky Blinders commemorates its remarkable 10-year journey, creator Steven Knight has dropped an exciting message for fans, leaving them eager for what's to come. Knight expressed his gratitude for the show's global success and shared some exciting news, reassuring viewers that the story is far from finished.

More than just a decade for Peaky Blinders

Reflecting on the past decade, Knight reminisced about the show's beginnings, stating, "It hardly seems believable that it's 10 years since Tommy Shelby first rode that black horse through the streets of Birmingham." He credited the show's phenomenal success to the dedication and hard work of the entire team behind it. Knight then dropped a significant hint, declaring, "Ten years on and the story is not yet over. Watch this space." The message was shared on the official Peaky Blinders Instagram page, where the team extended their gratitude to the devoted fans, adding, "Huge thanks to our incredible fans for the past ten years. Here's to the next ten…"

The future of Peaky Blinders

After the conclusion of the sixth season last year, Knight had previously announced plans for a film that would serve as the seventh and final chapter of Peaky Blinders. However, the teaser phrase "here's to the next ten..." suggests that the future may hold more surprises. While updates on the film's progress have been sparse in recent months, even Cillian Murphy, who portrays Tommy Shelby, admitted in July that he has yet to receive any updates. Murphy, known for his wit, humorously commented, "That's probably the worst thing about Peaky Blinders – getting asked about the movie all the time!" He expressed his willingness to participate in a movie if there's more story to tell, emphasizing that it must feel legitimate and justified.

Peaky Blinders enthusiasts can now eagerly anticipate what lies ahead for the iconic series, as Steven Knight's cryptic message opens the door to various possibilities, including additional seasons or spin-off series. The future of Peaky Blinders remains a captivating mystery that fans around the world are eager to explore.

