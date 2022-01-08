The Tender Bar Twitter Review: Netizens hail the movie as 'perfect', laud Ben Affleck's performance

The Tender Bar is now available on Amazon Prime. The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and based on a script by William Monahan, is based on the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, an author who wrote about his childhood growing up in New York. Clooney gathered a strong and famous ensemble, including Ben Affleck, who plays a pivotal character in the lives of young J.R. When compared to other, larger ensemble films, the core cast of The Tender Bar is rather tiny. However, because it's a deeper, more intimate narrative, the smaller, tight-knit ensemble works well. The supporting cast is substantially larger, which adds to the film's familial, communal vibe.

However, The Tender Bar is set in the 1970s and tells the narrative of J.R. Moehringer, a young kid whose father abandons him before he has a chance to know him. J.R.'s mother relocates the couple to her father's property in Manhasset, Long Island, where J.R. spends his time at his Uncle Charlie's pub, The Dickens. He learns lessons about life, love, and how to be far better than his father at the bar. Without revealing more, take a look at how netizens reacted to the movie.

