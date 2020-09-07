  1. Home
Tenet Box Office; John David Washington, Robert Pattinson's film inches closer to USD 150 million globally

Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros' hard gamble on a theatrical release for Tenet seems to be working as the box-office numbers in the US and globally are higher than one could predict. Read below to know the numbers for John David Washington and Robert Pattinson's film.
7386 reads Mumbai
Amongst the films that took a gamble and released amidst the COVID-19 pandemic was Christopher Nolan's Tenet. After weeks of back and forth to set a release date, Tenet finally got the theatrical release that Nolan was adamant on. In the US, the long Labor Day weekend seemed to be a fruitful one as the John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer earned USD 20.2 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. To be noted is the tally, which includes previews both in the US and Canada.

While USD 20.2 million would be incredibly low if released before COVID-19 struck, given that only 65 percent of the US market are open, it was an expected outcome. Moreover, Tenet is definitely the top gross domestically of any film that's released since theatres reopened. In a statement to THR, Warner Bros. commented, "Domestically, while our results show positive like-for-like theatre indicators compared to previous films such as Dunkirk, there is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance," and added, "We are in unprecedented territory, so any comparisons to the pre-COVID world would be inequitable and baseless."

When it comes to the global box office numbers, Tenet earned USD 126 million through the first two weekends which brought the total to USD 146.2 million. In China, Tenet earned US 30 million and was just behind The Eight Hundred, the Chinese war epic. According to THR, Tenet could be looking at earning USD 500 million worldwide.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna watches Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theatres, hails mum Dimple Kapadia's 'incredible' act

If Tenet released in India theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic, would you go to watch it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter

