Tenet BTS Video: John David Washington on prep for action sequence; Robert Pattinson on EPIC plane crash scene

As Tenet releases in selected international markets this weekend, Warner Bros released a behind-the-scenes video revealing the making of the mind-bending Christopher Nolan movie.
Tenet is releasing in numerous parts of the world this weekend. As the movie premieres, Warner Bros released a behind-the-scenes video hyping up Christopher Nolan's time-bending espionage movie. The international film's lead cast - John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hoyte van Hoytema, Thomas Hayslip, Nathan Crowley and Emma Thomas - join Nolan and the crew of the movie to share a glimpse of all that went into the making of the movie. 

Nolan starts off by saying he grew up loving spy movies. So when he had the opportunity to film it, he decided to get the audience engaged in the process. "Tenet is an espionage story, it's a classic spy story. I grew up loving spy movies. But to make it seem to today's audiences, I sort of felt like for me to really engage with it, I wanted it to have bigger possibilities," he said. 

The filmmaker added, "The film deals with this concept of inversion, which is the idea that the entropy of an object or person could be reversed. It's very much cinematic, it's something that you've to see on the screen to fully engage with." The video puts the spotlight on Washington who reveals he wanted to do all the stunts by himself. Even though they were "incredibly complex", the crew was impressed that the actor opted to undergo the vigirous training and deliver a great performance. 

The cast went on to gush about Nolan's dedication to his art. Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays a vital role in the movie, said Nolan is “more than 100 percent” involved in his movie. Pattinson called his dedication "infectious." While the team spoke highly of Nolan, viewers are shown snippets of scenes shot in various countries, including India, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK, and the US.

Tenet was shot in some of these countries at their busiest times. From summer in Amalfi to monsoon in Mumbai, the crew emphasised on real locations impacting their performance. As Debicki spoke about the feeling of a rocking boat, the video gave us a glimpse of the opera house sequence. 

However, the biggest reveal in the BTS video was of an epic plane crash sequence which Pattinson deems very "real". The Batman actor said, "A lot of these sequences, you kind of read in the script and you just think, ‘Yeah, would be cool in a movie.' And then you get to set, and it's like, ‘Yeah, we got a 747 crashing into the building. That's how we're achieving the 747 crashing into the building.' It feels very, very real, essentially ‘cause it is real.”

Check out the video below: 

Tenet releases in parts of Europe, Australia, South-East Asia, and the Middle East this weekend. The film is scheduled to release in China and a few selected theatres in the US, followed by Russia and Japan in the following weeks. Tenet hasn't announced an India release date yet. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

