TENET: Christopher Nolan announces Robert Pattinson & John David Washington starrer's China release date

It has been a long wait for Christoper Nolan but it seems like TENET is finally going to debut on the big screen. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has delayed the release of TENET across the world but the film is going ahead with international releases in countries that are safe for theatres to reopen. While the anticipated movie of 2020 might not see the light in numerous parts of the United States anytime soon, Nolan has confirmed that the mind-bending film will be releasing in China next month.

As reported by Comicbook.com, a new Chinese TENET poster was released online to reveal that the film will hit the theatres on September 4. Along with the poster, a video of Nolan addressing the movie-goers was also shared. In the clip, Nolan emphasizes that TENET is "a film we made very much for the big screen."

"As a huge fan of cinema and epic event cinema my whole life, I like nothing more than escaping to another world through the power of movies. Tenet is our attempt to make as big a film as possible, as immersive action as possible for the big screen, and we are extremely excited about showing it to Chinese audiences," Nolan said.

The China release date announcement comes after it was revealed TENET will be releasing in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the UK on August 26. TENET arrives in selected US theatres, which have been deemed safe, on September 3. TENET stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel and Kenneth Branagh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

