Tenet: Christopher Nolan’s latest releases in the UK; Sparks comparison to James Bond films on Twitter

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has finally hit theatres in the UK and is sparking some major reactions from audiences on Twitter. While some say that it’s Nolan’s best work yet, many compared the psychological-thriller to James Bond movies.

Tenet has finally been released in the UK and fans are flocking to the theatres to watch the highly-awaited film. While US theatres will be screening Tenet only next month, moviegoers in London get the first chance to see what the hype surrounding Christopher Nolan's latest film is all about. Now since we can't watch the actual film at the moment, we’re making do with Twitterati’s insightful reactions to the psychological drama. Ahead of the film’s release, we’re taking a look at what the internet makes of Tenet.

These Tenet reactions are going to be spoiler-free glimpses of what to expect for those who want to see Tenet. The feedback from fans has run the whole gamut of emotions too: disappointment, awe, wonder, and people already deciding how high it lands on Nolan’s oeuvre. Are you ready? Last chance if you want to go in blind: this is what the internet thinks of Nolan’s latest. So far.

Many viewers contested that this is Nolan’s best work. Netizens were divided, with many praising the technical aspects on display as best-in-class and some, well, disagreeing.

Slept on it and yup, #Tenet is one of the most carefully crafted, intellectually elevated, magnificently crafter movies ever made and there are things, in that movie, that are *literally* impossible to shoot. Nolan deserves an Oscar for best Director for pulling this off. pic.twitter.com/AHyAnSuYzU — •BatMax• ZSJL's Associate Producer #GBTZ (@SupesBatsy) August 27, 2020

TENET is without a doubt Christopher Nolan’s most complex and confusing film, but it’s one of his best from a technical point of view. The ideas are genuinely original and impressive, but it’ll require a rewatch to actually understand exactly what I’ve just watched. #TENET pic.twitter.com/QvxwbzhdOp — Rhys Jones (@RhysJoness) August 26, 2020

Watched Tenet today. Brilliant thoughtful film - Christoper Nolan at his best. Might need to watch again to truly grasp the concept of the film though. Great to be back at the cinema again #Tenet #ChristopherNolan #everymancinema — Craig Alexander (@Craig74) August 26, 2020

While some found the film confusing. For some, that adds an extra layer of intrigue which drives the plot forward and adds extra spice to the many, many set-pieces in store. For others, it makes Inception look like child’s play – not always a good thing.

#TENET left me utterly speechless. I am currently shivering in exhilaration. It’s a masterful film that deals with concepts beyond imagination. It’s not confusing, it’s innovation beyond all else, Nolan here is operating at his highest and smartest. #TENET is immersion. pic.twitter.com/NFBY4Hyndb — ben rolph (@TheDCTVshow) August 26, 2020

NO SPOILER TENET REVIEW !! right i just got back n i spent a good 80% of the movie absolutely lost BUT still really enjoyed the sequences. it is confusing but does genuinely all come together at the end & make sense !! the whole cast was amazing & i really really enjoyed it!! — Liv | DYLAN DAY (@calsben) August 26, 2020

And some even compared the film with the iconic Bond movies. If you need any more convincing, according to the audiences this is as close as we’re likely to get to Chris Nolan being handed the reins of a Bond movie.

#Tenet thrives in the complex confusion it creates in the crafting of a mind bending puzzle that becomes wholy satisfactory when solved The intricate and mesmerizing Bond-esque journey to unravel the mystery is filled with both awe & delight Ps: It actually IS quite funny pic.twitter.com/ItMy6BxohQ — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) August 25, 2020

The best thing about #Tenet is it’s essentially a James Bond film in which 007 is a supporting character — Adam Woodward (@AWLies) August 21, 2020

Credits :Twitter

