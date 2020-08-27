1
Tenet: Christopher Nolan’s latest releases in the UK; Sparks comparison to James Bond films on Twitter

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has finally hit theatres in the UK and is sparking some major reactions from audiences on Twitter. While some say that it’s Nolan’s best work yet, many compared the psychological-thriller to James Bond movies.
August 27, 2020
Tenet: Christopher Nolan’s latest releases in the UK; Sparks comparison to James Bond films on TwitterTenet: Christopher Nolan’s latest releases in the UK; Sparks comparison to James Bond films on Twitter

Tenet has finally been released in the UK and fans are flocking to the theatres to watch the highly-awaited film. While US theatres will be screening Tenet only next month, moviegoers in London get the first chance to see what the hype surrounding Christopher Nolan's latest film is all about. Now since we can't watch the actual film at the moment, we’re making do with Twitterati’s insightful reactions to the psychological drama. Ahead of the film’s release, we’re taking a look at what the internet makes of Tenet.

 

These Tenet reactions are going to be spoiler-free glimpses of what to expect for those who want to see Tenet. The feedback from fans has run the whole gamut of emotions too: disappointment, awe, wonder, and people already deciding how high it lands on Nolan’s oeuvre. Are you ready? Last chance if you want to go in blind: this is what the internet thinks of Nolan’s latest. So far.

 

Many viewers contested that this is Nolan’s best work. Netizens were divided, with many praising the technical aspects on display as best-in-class and some, well, disagreeing.

 

 

While some found the film confusing. For some, that adds an extra layer of intrigue which drives the plot forward and adds extra spice to the many, many set-pieces in store. For others, it makes Inception look like child’s play – not always a good thing.

And some even compared the film with the iconic Bond movies. If you need any more convincing, according to the audiences this is as close as we’re likely to get to Chris Nolan being handed the reins of a Bond movie.

 

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Tom Cruise 'loves' Tenet after watching it in a movie theatre; Ranveer Singh calls him a 'superstar'

Credits :Twitter

