Tenet FIRST Look: John David Washington & Robert Pattinson seem worried in Christopher Nolan directorial

Christopher Nolan has shared the first glimpse of Tenet. The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, and Dimple Kapadia.

After months of filming in different locations, including India, Christopher Nolan has given fans the first official look of Tenet. The international espionage movie stars a stellar star cast which includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, and Dimple Kapadia. However, the first look features only three stars: Washington, Pattinson and Debicki. In one of the pictures shared by Entertainment Weekly, a tensed Washington is seen riding a water vehicle with Debicki reclining in the background.

The second picture sees Washington in a deep conversation with the Batman star. Nolan also released the title poster of the movie which sees an inverted T at the end of "Tenet". Speaking with EW, the Dunkirk and Inception filmmaker describes Tenet as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.”

Deeming Tenet is one of the most ambitious movies he's ever made, Nolan says, "We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

The Tenet trailer is expected to drop on December 19, today. What are your expectations from the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Tenet in India: Christopher Nolan films a stuntman jumping off a building in Mumbai's Grant Road; Watch VIDEOS

Read More