TENET India Release Date: Christopher Nolan directorial to hit cinemas on THIS date; Dimple Kapadia excited

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally getting a theatre release in India, actress Dimple Kapadia recently confirmed the news via an Instagram video. Scroll down to see what she said.

Christopher Nolan's superhit film Tenet is finally getting a release date in India. The film, which features seasoned actors like Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki also features Indian actress Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. Tenet also marks Dimple Kapadia's debut in Hollywood. The film is all set to open in theatre on December 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Confirming the release date on Sunday, Dimple Kapadia announced the news in a video via Instagram.

"The wait is finally over. I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet on the 4th of December all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen." Her video was shared on the official Instagram account of her daughter, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.

Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Always listen to what Mom has to say!" For the unversed, Nolan’s latest is a high-octane action espionage drama extensively shot across seven countries, including India, and was one of the first big-budget films to release in theatres after the cinemas reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you missed it, upon its theatrical release in London, after watching Tenet, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible."

