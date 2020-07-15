TENET needs THIS whopping BO collection to breakeven; Christopher Nolan's film unlikely to release next month

TENET is slated to release next month. However, given the current COVID-19 situation in numerous countries, it seems like the Christopher Nolan movie could be delayed again.

Christopher Nolan's TENET has been receiving new release dates for a while now. The sci-fi film was slated to release this summer worldwide. However, the pandemic has impacted the release. The film was initially slated to release in July. The movie was then pushed back by a few weeks. The film is now eyeing an August release. Several reports factor in COVID-19 situation across the globe and hint at the possibility that TENET is highly unlikely to stick to its August release date as well.

While fans wait to see if Warner Bros would keep up TENET's release date, a new IndieWire report suggests the Christopher Nolan project will need to gross at $800 million to breakeven before they make a profit out of the film. The report adds that the gross worldwide box office collection will be a task for the movie to mint in the current scenario, given that many theatres across the globe have not reopened since the pandemic struck.

Having said that, the international report adds that TENET is touted as the "best movie to lead theatrical reopening." We'll have to see how Nolan and WB tackle the situation. If TENET releases in August, would you go and watch it? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, The Independent has reported TENET's run time lasts 149 minutes and 59 seconds. That's almost 2 hours and 30 minutes. The runtime is close to Inception (2 hours and 28 minutes), Tenet (2 hours and 29 minutes), and The Dark Knight (2 hours and 32 minutes)'s durations. TENET stars John David Washington in the lead with Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Clémence Poésy.

ALSO READ Christopher Nolan reveals that Robert Pattinson's character Neil could have multiple identities in Tenet

Share your comment ×