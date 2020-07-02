  1. Home
Tenet: New posters of the Christopher Nolan directorial will give you a double dose of John David Washington

The two new posters of Tenet features the film's lead actor John David Washington. Hollywood actor, John David Washington is seen in a dapper suit and is holding a gun in his hands.
The latest posters of Tenet are creating quite the buzz among the fans and audience members. The two new posters of Tenet feature the film's lead actor John David Washington. These new posters are giving fans a double dose of John David Washington in a very sleek look. Hollywood star, John David Washington is seen in a dapper suit and is holding a gun in his hands. The Hollywood film, Tenet is making waves across the globe. The makers of the Christopher Nolan directorial will see the characters of the film trying to stop a war from occurring, while the villains are trying to cause a havoc across the globe.

The makers of the Hollywood drama have changed the film's release several times. Now, as per the latest announcement, Tenet will release on August 12. The fans and film audiences will now have to wait a bit longer. The trailer of the film, Tenet, has managed to immensely impress the fans. The sleek stunts and jaw dropping action scenes have left the fans guessing about the film's storyline. The fans are eagerly waiting to see what the film has to offer to the audiences.

Check out the new posters of Tenet:

The fans are waiting for the film to hit the big screen. Due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, nations across the world had imposed strict lockdowns. The film industry across the globe took a massive hit as all theatres were shut down, and the filming work was suspended. 

