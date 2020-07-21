Tenet Release Date: Christopher Nolan's film with Robert Pattinson & John David Washington pushed INDEFINITELY

Warner Bros has confirmed Tenet has been postponed indefinitely. While fans of Christopher Nolan are hoping to watch the movie on the big screen, there are others who suggest Tenet should release online.

It is officially, Tenet's release has been postponed indefinitely. The highly anticipated sci-fi movie directed by Christopher Nolan had been eyeing a summer release date. Hoping that the COVID-19 crisis would come under control, Warner Bros pushed the release twice. Tenet was originally scheduled to release on July 17. But the Robert Pattinson and John David Washington was delayed to July 31 and then again to August 12. However, the production house has now issued a statement to confirm that the film has been pushed with no new release date announced.

In a statement shared by numerous international publications, WB Chairman Toby Emmerich cited the "continued uncertainty" and announced they "have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases." Via Daily Mail, the statement reads, "Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen." The studio added, "We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world."

"Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates. Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases. We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for 'Tenet', Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating 'Tenet' like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that," the statement read.

Sources have informed Variety that the Nolan flick could release internationally before it hits the North American circuit. Although N America continues to be the biggest movie market in the world, the international theatres look likely to restart operations before the American markets. "Sources at the studio stress they will have to be flexible with plans to unveil “Tenet,” suggesting the film won’t have a traditional rollout," the international report stated.

The decision to push the release date comes days after it was said that the studio and Nolan were on the crossroad over Tenet's release. The studio and the director were "in concert" over the distribution of the film. Sources told Vulture that though WB and the filmmaker were discussing releasing the film overseas before the North American release. But Nolan was hoping to support American theatres by releasing the film in America at the same time as the overseas release.

As the studio sits on the discussion table to narrow down a new release date, moviegoers are prepared if the film will not hit the screens in the US until 2021. "There is no way in hell this movie sees a US theatrical release in 2020. Not unless WB is ok with their profit margin going up in flames," a Twitter user said.

There are others who suggest the movie should be released online. "Stream the damn movie! If movie theaters last to the end of the year? Only a small amount of people will be attending movie theaters. The damage is already done. If they are looking for big box office #’s it won’t happen. Just stream it and get it over with. Please," an online user said.

"Amazon or Netflix should just buy #Tenet for $3 billion and stream it. It would instantly become the highest grossing film of all time and the good will they would engender would be priceless. They could also screen it in theaters in 2021 and millions would go see it," another tweet suggested. On the contrary, there were also a few Tenet deserves to be released in theatres. "Not surprising at all. Kept pushing the release date hoping for a safe release. That’s not going to happen. We won’t have a major studio release at all this year IMO. You do a major disservice to this film if you release it to on demand too. So people need to stop with that take," a Twitter user said.

While others were just disappointed by the news. Check out a few reactions below:

Me when #Tenet was first announced vs. me when I actually get to see Tenet pic.twitter.com/6oJMao4vw6 — Joe Kennard (@JoeKennard) July 20, 2020

Imagine, if after all this, Tenet is just ok. — Stephen Salazar (@StephenSalazar_) July 20, 2020

Please, just release Tenet digitally. Enough with the delays. — Winterblink (@winterblink) July 20, 2020

Nolan bros waiting on Tenet like pic.twitter.com/9Et1IxIQeU — Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) July 20, 2020

Do you think Tenet should release on an online streaming platform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Apart from Pattinson and Washington, Tenet's stellar star cast includes Denzil Smith, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Martin Donovan, and Sean Avery.

ALSO READ Christopher Nolan reveals that Robert Pattinson's character Neil could have multiple identities in Tenet

Share your comment ×