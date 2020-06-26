TENET Release Date: Christopher Nolan's plan to blow up the BO delayed again; Fans suggest delay movie to 2021

TENET has been delayed again. The Christopher Nolan directorial was slated to release in July 2020. However, the film has been pushed to August now.

TENET has been delayed yet again. The mind-bending Christopher Nolan movie was set to release in July. The international film sees John David Washington in the lead with Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Clémence Poésy among others in supporting roles. The trailers have already left fans intrigued about the movie and Nolan had assured that the film will release in July. However, the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has forced the filmmaker to change his plans. TENET was already pushed from July 17 to July 31.

The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that TENET has been delayed for the third time. The film will now release on August 12. Warner Bros decided to push the release keeping health concerns in mind. In a statement issued, WB spokesperson said, "Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release."

"We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy," the statement added.

Following the announcement, fans suggest Nolan and WB hold on to the film until 2021 or release the movie digitally. "Either release it digitally or delay it to 2021," a fan wrote. "Oh for crying out loud! Just push it to 2021! The teasing is brutal," a Twitter user added.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Can they just not release anything this year? Thanks!

From,

Humanity — ROBO7/John Bellotti jr (@bellotti_john) June 26, 2020

Oh heavens! Just make it this time next year. That's probably when you'll have a shot at getting people into theaters. — John Miller (@johnmiller) June 26, 2020

Nah delay it till next year. This is meant to be seen in theaters. — markus (@markus_1945) June 26, 2020

Maybe they should postpone it to next year. That's the better option — Robert (@TheRobertI) June 26, 2020

I’m very excited to see TENET in theaters, but let’s just stop pretending and move it to summer 2021 already. https://t.co/Mu3V7dvvq0 — Donnie (@TVandCrumpets) June 25, 2020

I have a wild idea Warner Bros.: push Tenet back to 2021 after a vaccine has been created. You’ll sell A LOT more tickets. https://t.co/TUxP3t2EcL — Andrew Keck (@andrewkeck) June 25, 2020

Tenet getting a new release day before getting bumped to 2021. pic.twitter.com/EoHbLIVO6k — Matt Passantino (@MattPassantino) June 26, 2020

Would you watch TENET in theatres if it is released as per schedule in August? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

