  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tenet: Robert Pattinson plays Christopher Nolan? Trailer hints Batman star plays Dark Knight maker in the film

A new Tenet trailer was released this week and fans believe Robert Pattinson plays a young Christopher Nolan in the movie.
3765 reads Mumbai
Tenet: Robert Pattinson plays Christopher Nolan? Trailer hints Batman star plays Dark Knight maker in the filmTenet: Robert Pattinson plays Christopher Nolan? Trailer hints Batman star plays Dark Knight maker in the film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The new trailer of Tenet was released today and it has Christopher Nolan's ingenious mind written all over it. Unlike the first trailer of the flick, the new trailer starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson sheds light on the plot of the Tenet. The trailer revealed that Washington's character can play with time and with the help of Pattinson, he is at the task of preventing World War 3 from happening. While various elements had fans talking, the finale of the trailer has fans convinced that Pattinson could be playing a young Nolan. 

The theory made its way on social media after several viewers noticed Pattinson's style in the final scene of the trailer. After the title appears, the actor takes a walk with Washington to discuss a possible plane crash. While the actors are engrossed in the conversation, Pattinson almost replicates Nolan's behaviour in the scene, igniting the theory. "Looks like Robert Pattinson is playing Christopher Nolan," a fan commented on the trailer video. 

Check out a few reactions below: 

Apart from the similarities, fans also couldn't stop talking about the place of Dark Knight's mention in the trailer. It has been long revealed that Pattinson will be donning the cape to carry on the baton of Batman in Hollywood. The actor began filming for The Batman soon after he wrapped the filming of Tenet. While Nolan hasn't publically reacted to Pattinson playing the new Batman, he did strategically place an element associated with his new role in the Tenet trailer. 

In the new Tenet trailer, Nolan places a mention of Dark Knight and soon cuts in the introduction of Pattinson in the trailer. The transition drove Batman fans crazy. Fans took the trailer's comments section and Twitter to react to the moment. ""From the director of Dark Knight" then cuts to Robert Pattinson exiting an expensive car. I see what you did there," a comment read. 

What did you think of Tenet's trailer? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Tenet in India: Christopher Nolan films a stuntman jumping off a building in Mumbai's Grant Road; Watch VIDEOS

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement