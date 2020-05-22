Tenet: Robert Pattinson plays Christopher Nolan? Trailer hints Batman star plays Dark Knight maker in the film

A new Tenet trailer was released this week and fans believe Robert Pattinson plays a young Christopher Nolan in the movie.

The new trailer of Tenet was released today and it has Christopher Nolan's ingenious mind written all over it. Unlike the first trailer of the flick, the new trailer starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson sheds light on the plot of the Tenet. The trailer revealed that Washington's character can play with time and with the help of Pattinson, he is at the task of preventing World War 3 from happening. While various elements had fans talking, the finale of the trailer has fans convinced that Pattinson could be playing a young Nolan.

The theory made its way on social media after several viewers noticed Pattinson's style in the final scene of the trailer. After the title appears, the actor takes a walk with Washington to discuss a possible plane crash. While the actors are engrossed in the conversation, Pattinson almost replicates Nolan's behaviour in the scene, igniting the theory. "Looks like Robert Pattinson is playing Christopher Nolan," a fan commented on the trailer video.

Check out a few reactions below:

This scene confirms Robert Pattinson is actually playing Christopher Nolan in this film. #TENET pic.twitter.com/gbBywnRaWW — प्रेम (@incognito_prem) May 22, 2020

At The End We Can Conclude Robert Pattinson Is The Christopher Nolan In Movie #TENET pic.twitter.com/G2p86VaCvA — _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@PurnaReddy_07_) May 22, 2020

Is it just me or someone else felt that Robert Pattinson is playing Christopher Nolan in #TENET pic.twitter.com/8C4Y6e2VzJ — Gautam Mishra (@Mr_Gauti) May 22, 2020

ROBERT PATTINSON IN TENET BY CHRISTOPHER NOLAN pic.twitter.com/ovitC6yILJ — Mr Ninja (@Robsjaw) May 22, 2020

Apart from the similarities, fans also couldn't stop talking about the place of Dark Knight's mention in the trailer. It has been long revealed that Pattinson will be donning the cape to carry on the baton of Batman in Hollywood. The actor began filming for The Batman soon after he wrapped the filming of Tenet. While Nolan hasn't publically reacted to Pattinson playing the new Batman, he did strategically place an element associated with his new role in the Tenet trailer.

In the new Tenet trailer, Nolan places a mention of Dark Knight and soon cuts in the introduction of Pattinson in the trailer. The transition drove Batman fans crazy. Fans took the trailer's comments section and Twitter to react to the moment. ""From the director of Dark Knight" then cuts to Robert Pattinson exiting an expensive car. I see what you did there," a comment read.

“from Christopher Nolan, the revolutionary director of The Dark Knight Trilogy” then they showed Robert Pattinson *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/Zos3aNKa6w — cαt pєrsσn⁷ (@zahranaylaa) May 22, 2020

“From Christopher Nolan, the revolutionary director of The Dark Knight Trilogy” and out goes Robert Pattinson. I see what you did there https://t.co/UdZ0zXhXxa — Pidot Raya Shah Alam (@ahmdfdaus) May 22, 2020

Tenet trailer: "(Christopher Nolan) Director of The Dark Knight Trilogy" Cuts to Robert Pattinson looking like Bruce Wayne. Me: pic.twitter.com/z5mQRPdCSm — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) May 22, 2020

What did you think of Tenet's trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

