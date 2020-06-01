Tenet: Robert Pattinson was CLUELESS about what was happening on the sets of the Christopher Nolan directorial

The Tenet trailers have maintained the suspense of the plot. While viewers are still confused about the events unfolding in the Christopher Nolan directorial, it turns out that Robert Pattinson was also had no idea what was happening while filming.

Although two trailers of Tenet were released, it hasn't revealed the mystery of the Christopher Nolan directorial. Fans have been speculating about the plot, which seems to have some connection with defying the laws of time. While the trailers have been messing with our heads, it turns out even Robert Pattinson wasn't aware of what was happening for most months of the filming. The Twilight actor recently confessed that though he shot every scene given him, he had no idea what was going on.

Speaking with Esquire, The Batman star revealed that it is a complicated movie. "It’s an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris[topher Nolan]’s movies. I mean, you have to watch them when they’re completely finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is," he said.

"When you’re doing them, I mean, there were months at a time where I’m like, ‘Am I…I actually, honestly, have no idea if I’m even vaguely understanding what’s happening.’ And yeah, I would definitely say that to John David. On the last day, I asked him a question about what was happening in a scene, and it was just so profoundly the wrong take on the character. And it was like, ‘Have you been thinking this the entire time?’” he added.

While Pattinson was confused about the scenes unfolding with every day on sets, he felt John David Washington was aware about what was going on. "Here’s definitely a bond in the end in kind of hiding the fact that maybe neither one of us knew exactly what was going on. But then I thought, Ah, but John David actually did know. He had to know what was going on," he said.

