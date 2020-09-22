Tenet’s John David Washington HINTS at sequel: Says ‘We found something unique, we’ll be doing this again’

Tenet actor John David Washington recently opened up about his thoughts on a possible sequel to Christopher Nolan’s latest hit. Scroll down to read what he said.

John David Washington is sharing his thoughts on a possible sequel to Tenet and is on board for a second film. The 36-year-old actor stars as The Protagonist in the film from Christopher Nolan, opposite Robert Pattinson, and spoke with Esquire about the chance of a second movie. “In my mind, that’s a yes!” he said enthusiastically. “We will be doing this again, we’ll see you in a couple of years.”

However, “in reality, I don’t know.” “Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he’s developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he’s been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don’t know,” John David added. “I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more because I think we found something really unique.”

In case you missed it, the movies received praise from Hollywood veteran Tom Cruise upon its release in the UK. Documenting his trip to the movie theatre, Cruise shared a video of the same on Instagram. It started off with Tom taking a cab to the theatre sporting a black mask and complying with the COVID-19 safety precautions. Besides saying hi to his elated fans on the street, the actor quipped, "How does that happen? I'm wearing a mask." As Cruise steps out of the taxi post arriving at the theatre, he points at Tenet's poster and proudly says, "Here we are. Back to the movies."

The clip then shows Cruise inside the theatre heavily engrossed in watching the movie while clapping along with the audience. "Great to be back in a movie theatre everybody," Tom shared as he clapped for the film and made his way out after the screening. When asked for his review on Tenet, Cruise gushed, "I loved it!"

