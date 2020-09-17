  1. Home
Tenet’s John David Washington remembers ‘one true king’ Chadwick Boseman; Says he will ‘forever celebrate him’

John David Washington recently mourned the loss of the late superstar Chadwick Boseman almost a month after his passing. Scroll down to see what Washington had to say about the Black Panther star.
13787 reads Mumbai
Tenet actor John David Washington is remembering the late Chadwick Boseman. In a new interview, the 36-year-old Malcolm & Marie actor talked about getting to know the late Black Panther actor after a “brief encounter” at a Vanity Fair photo shoot. “He was just as warm and welcoming as you would hope a leading man would be,” John shared of Chadwick with People magazine. 

 

“That’s what he was, a leading man. He exemplified professionalism. He exemplified the kind of artist one would hope to be. He was very serious about his work.” John added that Chadwick “kept his private life separate” from his work, which he believes “added to his artistry.”

 

“At the same time, he did a lot of work in the community and he spoke openly about our community’s relationship in Hollywood,” John said. “He had a global impact, being the face of one of the biggest franchises of all time in our industry.” “He was responsible for a lot of positive change and a lot of medicine administered to a lot of kids that look like me with hopes and dreams of maybe becoming what he can become,” John continued. “It was a huge loss, but it’s a time to celebrate and forever celebrate him and what he has done. There’s only one true king and that is Chadwick Boseman.” 

 

In case you missed it, Chadwick passed away at his home in Los Angeles on August 28 after losing a very private battle with colon cancer. He was recently buried near his hometown in South Carolina.

 

Credits :People magazine

