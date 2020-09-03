Tenet star John David Washington for Green Lantern? Christopher Nolan gives it a green signal

Amid fans campaigning for John David Washington to play the next Green Lantern, Tenet director Christopher Nolan feels the actor would be excellent for the role.

Fans have been campaigning for John David Washington to fill the shoes of Green Lantern. The actor, who is currently ruling the theatres with Tenet, has been transformed into the DC superhero via numerous fan arts. There was a point in the past, when the talks for Tenet had just begun, fans were convinced that Christopher Nolan was making Green Lantern with Washington. While plans did not pan out as per fans' hopes, they haven't given up on the idea of seeing Washington as the superhero on the big screen.

Now, even Nolan has given his seal of approval. The filmmaker, who helmed The Dark Knight series with Christian Bale as the Batman, confessed he was done with the DC universe. However, he would enjoy watching Washington as Green Lantern. Speaking with Comicbook.com, the legendary filmmaker said, "I think my DC days are over," confirming that he might not helm the project in the future. "But I think he would be an excellent choice," referring to Washington as the possible next Green Lantern.

What do you think, would John David Washington make a great Green Lantern? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Tenet opened to a promising 53 million dollars. The movie opened in 41 markets. This includes several parts of Europe, South Korea and Canada. Tenet became the first big-budget movie to release after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, shutting down theatres across the world. Read more here: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes over USD 53 million internationally on its opening weekend at the box office

