Tenet struggles to cross USD 30 million mark in the US; Reaches USD 207 million internationally

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is struggling to reach the USD 30 million mark in the US but is doing well internationally. Globally the film has crossed USD 207 million.
188589 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 02:57 pm
The numbers are still coming in for Tenet. The Christopher Nolan film brought in USD 6.7 million domestically over the weekend for a total of USD 29.5 million thus far in its U.S. run, The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday (September 13). The small box office success is largely due to movie theaters remaining closed in major markets like Los Angeles and New York City.

 

However, it is doing well internationally, with an estimated global gross of USD 207 million overall. “In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros. has been shielding domestic grosses from public view by blocking anyone from seeing Tenet numbers on Comscore, a receptacle for real-time grosses provided by cinemas. 

 

Sources say the studio wants to control the narrative, versus having rival studios weigh in. The only number previously given out by Warners was the USD 20.2 million earned by Tenet through September 7 after opening September 3 where it could in the U.S. and the weekend before in Canada,” THR also reported.

 

More than 25% of the entire box office marketplace remains closed, but theaters in New Jersey and Orange County began to reopen, which proved to be a “major boost.”

 

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter

