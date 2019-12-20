Tenet Trailer: John David Washington & Robert Pattinson fight espionage with a time travel twist; WATCH

The latest film from director Christopher Nolan will definitely remind the fans of previous films like Memento and Inception. The film, Tenet will hit the big screen on 17 July, 2020.

The highly anticipated trailer of the Christopher Nolan directorial is out now. The film stars John David Washington in a battle of espionage with a time travel twist. The Twilight star Robert Pattinson is seen in a prominent role. The film's trailer sees John David Washington trying to prevent a world war or a possible nuclear holocaust. The film will witness an epic time travel twist as the lead star John David Washington sees what will happen in the future in a scene with Robert Pattinson. The film sees a gritty tale that is yet to be unveiled to its audiences.

Many characters in the film's trailer are seen sending alarming messages across to the lead character as to what events are, they trying to stop from occurring. Robert Pattinson's character rightly questions John David Washington's character as to what happened in a dark red-light room, to which the lead character says 'it has not happened yet.' The film looks very promising as it is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects from Christopher Nolan's hood. The fans and audience members across the globe had patiently waited for the film Tenet's trailer.

There is a moment in the trailer when a character tells John David Washington to just remember the word 'Tenet' as the battle against time will open good and bad doors alike. The latest film from director Christopher Nolan will definitely remind the fans and film audience of previous films like Memento and Inception. Tenet also features Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia and the film will hit the big screen on 17 July, 2020.

Check out the trailer of Tenet:

(ALSO READ: Tenet FIRST Look: John David Washington & Robert Pattinson seem worried in Christopher Nolan directorial)

Credits :youtube

Read More