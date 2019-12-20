Tenet's Christopher Nolan bestowed with special honour from Prince William for his contribution to films

On behalf of the Queen, Prince William honoured Nolan with the title of the Commander of the British Empire for his immense contribution to films.

Prolific filmmaker Christopher Nolan added another feather to his already star-studded hat on Thursday. Director Nolan, who dropped the trailer of Tenet also on Thursday, was bestowed with a special honour by Queen Elizabeth. On behalf of the Queen, Prince William honoured Nolan with the title of the Commander of the British Empire for his immense contribution to films. Looking dapper in a suit, Nolan who has helmed epic films like Interstellar, Inception, Dunkirk and the Batman trilogy, was honoured during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Photos from the ceremony were shared by the official Kensington Royal account and showed Prince Willam pinning the badge on Nolan's suit. The Kensington post also shared some unmissable photos from Nolan's time on set. Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, a picture from the sets of Dunkirk and Batman were also featured in the post.

"As a passionate advocate of film and the importance of film culturally, it is really thrilling to me that film would be honoured in this way and is considered worthy of this kind of honour. I think film is one of the great collective pastimes, one of the great art forms. It is lovely to see it accorded this kind of status," director Christopher Nolan said.

The official caption for the post read, "Congratulations to Christopher Nolan CBE. the film director, screenwriter and producer was honoured today by The Duke of Cambridge for services to film."

