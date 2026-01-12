Tension in Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun’s Relationship? Music Mogul Reportedly ‘Not Happy’ With Athletes Sliding Into Her DMs

While Sydney Sweeney remains focused on her rising career and her independent lifestyle, the spotlight has once again shifted to her personal life. The actress, who has been linked to music executive Scooter Braun for several months, is reportedly navigating a few issues in the relationship, especially regarding the digital attention she receives from the sports world.

The rumored couple has been spotted at various high-profile events following Braun’s finalized divorce, but sources suggest that private Instagram DMs are causing a bit of friction. It looks like the professional athletes haven't stopped reaching out to Sweeney, something which reportedly doesn't sit well with Braun. According to The Sun, the music mogul finds the persistent messages ‘incredibly disrespectful,’ particularly because his relationship with Sweeney is known.

However, the two have very different philosophies when it comes to personal space. While Braun is said to be struggling with the lack of boundaries from the outsiders, Sweeney isn't bothered. “Sydney has always been fiercely independent,” a source told the outlet. “She values time alone, whether that’s traveling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off.”

This has created a bit of a tug-of-war in their dynamic, as the source added that “Scooter prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that.”

Sweeney is a frequent guest at Dodgers, Lakers, and Nets games. Despite her presence in the stands, she has been vocal in the past about her dating preferences, once noting that she is far more interested in businessmen than the athletes on the court.

For now, neither Sweeney nor Braun has addressed the rumors directly. Sydney is currently busy with the promotions of her new film, The Housemaid, while Braun is immersed in his various music and business ventures. While they may be keeping things low-key to avoid the chatter, the couple seems to be moving forward at their own pace.

ALSO READ: 2026 Golden Globes Full Winners List: Timothée Chalamet, The Pitt, Hamnet and One Battle After Another Nab Major Trophies