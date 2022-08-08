Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas wedding: Here's what was written on RHONJ star's gorgeous veil

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Luis Ruelas over the weekend in a lavish ceremony. The couple said their "I dos" at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ, with family, friends and co-stars in attendance. Giudice looked stunning in a wedding gown designed by Mark Zunino with a massive train.

Teresa also wore a custom crystal tiara by Bridal Styles Couture and a veil by Bridal Reflections which as reported by Page Six was embroidered to match the tattoo she got in honour of her late mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away in March 2017. Another detail from Teresa's dress that caught everyone's attention happened to be her gorgeous veil.

According to Page Six, the train for Giudice's dress was over 100 inches long and consisted of crystal and pearl detailing. The veil was designed exclusively for her with three large hearts and the Italian phrase that read, "Sempre Insieme’ which means "Always Together."

Designer Mark Zunino also told Page Six about the significance of three hearts on her veil and stated that since in Teresa's life everything happens in threes. The designer further told the portal that it was "designed to help inspire a fantastic future filled with ‘love, love, love’ which Teresa always says!"

At the wedding ceremony, Teresa's bridesmaids were her co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin as well as daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12. Giudice and Ruelas got engaged in October 2021, one year after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

