Teresa Giudice's wedding: Scandalous family drama and jaw-dropping revelations revealed in TV special

Teresa Giudice, known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently tied the knot with Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August of last year. Despite the family drama that surrounded her wedding, the reality star remains a blushing bride and eagerly anticipates revisiting her special day in the upcoming TV special 'Teresa Gets Married.'

A wedding for themselves: Teresa's perspective on the celebration

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Giudice reveals that she thoroughly enjoyed her wedding day and deliberately focused on making it a celebration for herself and her new husband. She explains, "This time around, our wedding, everything we did was for us. I didn't think about everybody else." By prioritizing their happiness, Giudice and Ruelas were able to create a memorable and joyous occasion.

Dealing with drama: Family tensions and wedding planning

Leading up to her wedding, Giudice encountered tension with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, resulting in their exclusion from the ceremony. The family rift stemmed from allegations and rumours involving Melissa's fidelity. Despite the drama, Giudice and Ruelas remained resolute in planning their wedding their way, rejecting external pressure or interference. Giudice asserts, "We did what we wanted to do... nobody's going to tell you what to do."

Giudice is eager for viewers to witness the joy and fun she experienced during her wedding day in the upcoming TV special 'Teresa Gets Married.' She expresses excitement about reliving the moments and highlights the involvement of her new husband in the planning process. While the TV special may bring back both happy and frustrating memories, Giudice emphasizes that she is ready to move past the ongoing drama with her brother and sister-in-law. Her focus now lies on her happiness and the well-being of her family. As viewers tune in to 'Teresa Gets Married,' they will witness a wedding filled with love, joy, and the freedom to celebrate on their terms. Catch the special on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

ALSO READ: RHONJ: Teresa and Melissa breaks down while talking about family; Former says 'We were so happy'