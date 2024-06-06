'Terrifying Thing': Jimmy Kimmel's Son's Doctor Opens Up About His Heart Surgery

The lead surgeon at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, who conducted all three heart surgeries on Jimmy Kimmel’s son, Billy, has provided new information about the 7-year-old’s heart condition, the procedures he underwent, and his recovery process.

Jimmy Kimmel recently announced that Billy, his son, has had his third open heart surgery. Kimmel sent his sincere appreciation to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles medical staff. "Thanks to the Affordable Care Act and kind donations from companies," he said, adding that the hospital supports families "regardless of their ability to pay" and praised them for its commitment to helping them.

Jimmy Kimmel's son's surgeon discusses complex heart condition

Dr. Vaughn A. Starnes, the surgeon who performed open-heart surgeries on Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy, recently shared details about the 7-year-old's heart condition in an interview with Good Morning America. Dr. Starnes received permission from Kimmel before the interview.

Dr. Starnes revealed that Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney were unaware of Billy's heart defect until after his birth. Dr. Starnes described the initial shock experienced by the parents. "It caught them by surprise," he said. Billy appeared healthy at birth, but within two or three hours, a nurse noticed a bluish tint and raised the alarm. This situation "has got to be the most scary, terrifying thing that a parent goes through," the doctor added.

Billy was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, a complex congenital heart condition. This condition involves four abnormalities in the heart that disrupt blood flow. As a result, oxygen-depleted blood is circulated throughout the body. Typically, surgery is necessary during infancy or early childhood to improve blood flow and oxygen levels.

Advertisement

Billy’s case was particularly severe. Dr. Starnes noted, "He had no connection between the right ventricle." This additional complication necessitated the multiple open-heart surgeries Billy has undergone.

Jimmy Kimmel's son successfully underwent his third open-heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel's son, Billy, recently successfully underwent his third open-heart surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where a new valve was implanted. Kimmel, the well-known late-night host, shared that Billy is now a "healthy kid."

Kimmel expressed his relief and gratitude on Instagram, posting a photo of Billy smiling in his hospital bed. "We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," he wrote.

Doctors performed his first open-heart surgery to repair the condition when he was just 3 days old. Kimmel previously described the severity of Billy's condition, explaining that his son's pulmonary valve was completely blocked and there was a hole in his heart wall.

Advertisement

Seven months after Billy's initial surgery, Kimmel provided an update on his son's health and took the opportunity to advocate for affordable healthcare. "No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life," he stated on his show. "It just shouldn't happen. Not here."

Kimmel also praised his wife Molly McNearney in a recent post, appreciating her steadfast strength during their son's medical journey.

Billy's second surgery took place in December 2017, and this recent third surgery is expected to be the last one he will need. Kimmel and McNearney also have a 9-year-old daughter named Jane.

Kimmel has two older children from his previous marriage to Gina Maddy: Katie, aged thirty-two years, and Kevin, aged thirty years.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel Expresses Gratitude As Son Undergoes Heart Surgery; Calls Him 'Toughest and Funniest' 7YO