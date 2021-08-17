Terry Crews CLARIFIES stance on bathing after media misinterprets his comments

Brooklyn 99 alum Terry Crews recently commented on the latest non-bathing debate that’s going on in Hollywood. The 53-year-old actor said that he showers up to three times a day sometimes because he sweats so much during the day. He added, “First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower. But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.”

Soon after he made those comments, a journalist misinterpreted his comments and took it to mean that Terry actually prefers not to shower. Journalist Richard Newby tweeted an article with Terry‘s comments and said, “I am 110% not surprised that every celebrity to come out as anti-bathing has been either white or Terry Crews.”

Terry responded and said, “But I am 110% surprised that you’re a ‘writer’ who actually never read the article…” Richard replied, “But the thing is, I did, Terry. I’m glad you shower, man. That’s great. But the whole ‘First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower,’ fits under anti-bathing.” Terry responded, “Ok Mr. Writer… who alive doesn’t sweat?”

A fan responded to Terry and said, “The media hardly represents people fairly these days, and much less comes at topics in good faith. Journos have forgotten to minimize harm, and are too indignant to admit wrongdoing.” Terry replied to that fan and said, “This is definitely the case here. I don’t mind being disagreed with— but it’s quite another thing to be misrepresented. Especially by a respected member of the media.”

Also Read: Terry Crews REVEALS his excitement about Brooklyn Nine Nine’s final season; Calls the show’s ending 'perfect'