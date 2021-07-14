Terry Crews REVEALS his excitement about Brooklyn Nine Nine’s final season; Calls the show’s ending 'perfect'

Actor who plays Sergeant Terry Jeffords in NBC’s popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine opened up about his high hopes for the final season of the show.

The “noine-noine” cast is all set to bid farewell to the show after it’s the eighth and final season. Actor Terry Crews aka Sergeant Terry Jeffords recently teased an exciting update for fans as he asked them to have high hopes about the show’s much-anticipated ending. Although Crews didn't reveal any spoilers relating to the highlights from the season, he described the finale to be “literally the perfect, perfect way to end it.”

Adding further on how the NBC sitcom is going to be during his interaction with ET, he said, "It's going to be intense, it's going to be lovely, it's gonna be fun." While fans have been emotional about the show's ending, Crews also revealed that the cast too had the hardest time bidding adieu to it and mentioned, "We've been in tears, because we finished it. It's [been] eight seasons of joy."

The actor has also ensured that fans will enjoy big laughs while watching the upcoming season and also teased some “unexpected, wonderful things”.

Earlier in February, the show’s co-creator Dan Goor had taken to Twitter to pen down his feelings for the series' end. In a statement, Goor said, “Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers...I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long.”

Melissa Fumero, aka Amy Santiago and Dirk Blocker, who starred as Michael Hitchcock had also retweeted Goor’s tweet saying goodbyes to the show.

After hearing Crew's take on what the final season will be like, we bet fans are even more eager to watch it soon. The last season of the show is slated to premiere on August 12, 2021.

