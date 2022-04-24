Terry Crews voices support for Will Smith over Oscars slap: I’ve done worse

Terry Crews has extended his condolences to Will Smith after his much-publicized confrontation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. Smith smacked and cursed Rock on stage at the broadcast event after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock had joked, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith said that she shaved her head due to alopecia. However, as a result, Smith was barred from attending any Academy activities for the next ten years. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Crews reflected on the incident, saying, "Both Will Smith and Chris Rock are dear, dear friends of mine. I love them both as brothers, but there was a time in my life [where] I was Will Smith at that moment and let me tell you, I’ve done worse than Will – way overkill, just … the punishment did not fit the crime."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor complimented Rock for being calm throughout the confrontation. “The toughness where I grew up and the way I was, it was always the ability to strike, the ability to punch, the ability to set things straight, to even the score,” he said.

Meanwhile, Will, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams' father, has been permitted to keep his Oscar. After the news of Will's ban was made public, Will declared: "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

