Terry Gilliam calls out Marvel films; Says he hated Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther; Details inside

While talking to IndieWire, the Monty Python alum stated that the folks at Marvel Cinematic Universe films did a rather poor job of showcasing reality in their films.

The director cum screenwriter Terry Gilliam has criticized Marvel Cinematic Universe films calling them far away from reality. While talking to IndieWire, the Monty Python alum stated that the folks at Marvel Cinematic Universe films did a rather poor job of showcasing reality in their films. The director did not stop at, Terry Gilliam said further that he hated the Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther. The director cum screenwriter Terry Gilliam goes on to add that he the film Black Panther was terrible and says that the film was bull***t. The director goes on to criticize the Black Panther film which was helmed by director Ryan Coogler.

Terry Gilliam adds how, the Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther gives false hope to black kids. The director did not fail to mention how the Black Panther makers did not bother once also to visit Africa in order to prepare for the films. The director cum screenwriter Terry Gilliam says that the makers of the film Ryan Coogler, Nate Moore, and company brought on board some stylist and got African pattern fabrics for the actors. The film Black Panther was of the most appreciated film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's hood.

The film made huge business at the worldwide box office. The film with Chadwick Boseman in the lead, got 1.3 billion dollars at box office. Marvel Studios films include Black Widow (May 1, 2020), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to hit the screen in Fall of 2020 and The Eternals to release on November 6, 2020.

(ALSO READ: Marvel hunting for an actor to REPLACE Tom Hiddleston as Loki in MCU? Deets Inside)

Read More