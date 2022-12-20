Terry Hall passes away at 63; Here are 5 things to know about The Specials' lead singer

Sharing a heartbreaking statement on the passing of Terry Hall, The Specials' social media post said, "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love." The Specials were known for their famous tracks such as Ghost Town and Gangsters. The popular British band was formed in 1977.

Terry Hall, the lead singer of English ska band The Specials passed away at the age of 63. The news of his demise was announced by the band announced on social media. The singer reportedly died following an unspecified brief illness. The statement released by the band described him as one of "the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls."

Terry Hall's early life

Terry Hall was born in Coventry, England on March 19, 1959. Hall suffered from depression at a young age after he was kidnapped by a teacher at the age of 12. As per BBC, the singer spoke about the same as he spoke to The Spectator in 2019 and said, "II was abducted, taken to France and sexually abused for four days." Hall explained that the incident left him with lifelong depression and also became the reason why he dropped out of education at the age of 14, after becoming addicted to the Valium he had been prescribed. Hall later joined a local punk band called Squad and also received his first writing credit with them.

Ghost Town's success

The Specials' most popular track has been known to be Ghost Town. The song has also been regarded as one of the all-time great British pop songs. Although the success of the track had earned a very different reaction from Terry Hall. Hall - who was 22 at the time when the song found massive success couldn't fathom the song's chartbuster status and the political message it was putting out. As per BBC, he said, "When we picked up a gold disc for Ghost Town, I felt really bad about it. You are being told to celebrate this number one record that is about what is happening, the mess that we are in, and I felt very uncomfortable."

Terry Hall's formation of Fun Boy Three and Colourfield

Hall formed Fun Boy Three with his Specials bandmates, Lynval Golding and Neville Staple. The band enjoyed ample success and also collaborated with other bands such as Bananarama. Later, the singer also had another band, the Colourfield, in 1984 which received a significant hit with the song Thinking of You. Hall became popular for his collaborations and he also worked with Lily Allen, Blur’s Damon Albarn. He also worked with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart with whom he formed a duo known as Vegas in 1992.

The Specials' 30th-anniversary tour

Hall along with his bandmates embarked on a 30th-anniversary tour for The Specials in 2009. The band also performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing concert. Much later, in 2019 the band also released a new album, Encore. It was their eighth studio album as a whole and first studio album of original songs since 1998's Guilty 'til Proved Innocent!

Hall spoke about his mental health struggles

Terry Hall was vocal about his mental health struggles. As reported by The Guardian, the singer said he was keen to share his experience and said, "Talking about mental health problems is a conscious decision. It’s something I want to share with people. The stigma is difficult, but so many people have been affected – in the last year, especially – so if you’ve got knowledge or history, it is good to talk to people going through it. Not to tell them what to do, but to suggest a way to calmer living. It can be done."

The news of Terry Hall's passing came as a shock to fans and also folks from the music industry. Boy George reacted to the news and paid tribute to the singer on Twitter saying, "Very sad to hear about Terry Hall! Absolutely loved him as an artist. Sad day!" Also, DJ and presenter Jo Whiley wrote: “Horrid news. Have always been a fan. So many songs of Terry Hall that I’ve loved throughout my life. Specials. Fun Boy Three. Colourfield." Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer also expressed his grief as he wrote, "Terry Hall, also of Fun Boy Three, the Colourfield and co-writer of ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ has died. So much great music."

Terry Hall is survived by his wife, Lindy Heymann, his son with Heymann, and two older sons with his ex-wife Jeanette Hall.