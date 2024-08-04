Terry McMillan Presents: Forever Official TRAILER: Does Taye Diggs' Johnnie Wins Over Meagan Good's Carlie And Her Kids? Watch

Taye Diggs and Meagan Good are pairing up for a fresh love story on Lifetime. Terry McMillan Presents: Forever is set to premiere later this month and follows two people who fall in love while dealing with personal challenges in their lives.

The universe has plans for Diggs’ Johnnie and Meagan Good’s Carli as they meet after the latter pulls him over for speeding and expired registration, right after his return from an 18-month military tour. Sadly, Johnnie returns home, not to a grand welcome, but with divorce papers from his wife.

Unwilling to make his life any more complicated, Johnnie tries hard not to fall in love with Carli, a police officer with three daughters. Terry McMillan Presents: Forever shows Johnnie falling head over heels for the first woman he sees right after his divorce but the movie establishes that it’s much more deeper than that. They might even be perfect for each other.

Therefore, Johnnie embarks on a new journey to impress Carli’s not-so-easy three daughters, who have the pass to their mom’s heart. But Diggs' military-toughened character is also not one to give up and is “determined” to win over Carlie at all costs.

But there’s a catch. He also must unlearn some of his ways, “let go of old fears and regret” to understand the true meaning of family and become the man for Carli.

The Lifetime movie’s first trailer drop on Friday, August 2 offered additional glimpses into Johnnie and Carlie’s touching love story following their introduction at the highway as Johnnie is on the brink of getting arrested but is let go with a warning.

A gushing conversation sets him on the map after he asks Carlie out for dinner, to which she responds by saying, “Have you ever dated someone with kids before?” He says, “No!” Though perplexed, Johnnie does not let it get into his brewing romance, instead tries to embrace her daughters but only until he gets a hint of their antics.

In an effort to impress Carli, Johnnie brings over flowers but is faced with her daughters, one of them mocks him saying their mom’s curfew is 11:30 p.m. “That one scares me,” Johnnie tells Carlie before the trailer cuts to him asking why she never remarried. “Have you met my girls,” she jokes.

The couple grows closer by the day and are embedded into each other’s lives but it’s an uphill road with Carli’s daughters finding it tough to be around a male figure they’ve never had. “We’ve never had a father before,” one of her daughters claims before their mother explains that the man who sticks around the house and takes care of them is their “Dad.”

Later, Carli is afraid that she might be falling too deep in love with Johnnie, who is also scared of finding his way into the family. The trailer ends with a wedding scene while Johnnie promises to be there for Carli and her family “forever,” indicating the couple’s fresh new start. A happy beginning that viewers will have to wait and find out.

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever premieres on Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

