Tessa Thompson on the importance of diversity in MCU: People’s differences make them special

Tessa Thompson, who was confirmed as the first LGBTQ character in Thor: Love and Thunder, recently opened up about the importance of diversity and representation in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson recently spoke about the importance of diversity in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thompson plays Valkyrie in the Thor franchise and she has been confirmed as the first LGBTQ Marvel character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Ramy Youssef, as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the actress opened about MCU's Phase 4. In the next phase of Marvel, “we’re really talking about what representation looks like in those spaces,” the actress said.

“The truth is these movies travel globally in such huge ways, and if you can represent people that are of color, if you can represent people with disabilities, if you can represent the LGBTQIA community inside of these films, it’s a pretty big deal,” Thompson said. “Comic book narratives are all about how people’s differences make them special, and even the villains come from a place of trauma,” she added.

“I think it’s really important for everybody, but for young people especially, to be able to show up to those movies and see projections of themselves. So I’m really excited that we’re able to continue to push the bounds of that and that I’m able to do that with Valkyrie. Because there’s so many cool queer characters in the comic books, and they should have a place on screen,” Thompson said.

As far as how that representation might look, director Taika Waititi earlier this year supported the idea of Valkyrie’s being “explicitly queer” in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thompson’s character was confirmed to be part of the LGBTQ community during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to Thompson’s character, the upcoming film The Eternals will feature a gay couple, as confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. News about Marvel’s first gay kiss from the film made the rounds back in February, with reports saying it was so emotional people cried on set.

Share your comment ×