Tessa Thompson REVEALS why she refused to say THIS word in Creed III; Details inside

After years of playing her character in the Rocky franchise, Tessa Thompson had few ideas for the latest movie Creed III. She said, ‘I really do feel invited to be a co-author of Bianca’. The actress is not afraid to put forth her views about her characters. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tessa Thompson opens up about why she refused to say one particular word in the latest Creed III even when it was one of the hit scenes in the 2015 Creed movie.

Tessa Thompson for Creed III

In the 2015 Creed movie, Tessa Thompson’s character (Bianca) and Michael B. Jordan’s character (Donnie Creed) goes out together for the Philly cheesesteaks. During their meal, Bianca talks about the word ‘jawn’ with Donnie which is slang for any type of noun in Philadelphia. Now after seven years to the III movie, Thompson has made it clear that Bianca has to move forward with the time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tessa Thompson said that she made it very clear in the very beginning that her character will not be saying ‘jawn’ as they have already done it. This will also symbolize that the character is constantly evolving.

In this interview, Tessa Thompson also opens up about the possibility of the new movie or franchise after Creed III. The actress says that with the title character as a boxer, there are more than one Creed. There are wide possibilities of different narratives and if the audience wants to see more of it, then they would gladly return.

The recent Creed with Michael B. Jordan as director was structured in a manner that it could open the possibility of the new franchise. Amara, who is the daughter of Bianca and Donnie in Creed III, has the same boxing instincts as her father and grandfather.

