Text For You: Priyanka Chopra enters prep mode as she gets hair, nails done for upcoming film with Celine Dion

Just last month, international media confirmed that will be starring in an upcoming romantic drama that is tentatively titled Text for You. Alongside actor Sam Heughan and five-time Grammy award winner Celine Dion, Priyanka will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The actress has been one busy bee as just a few weeks ago she was in Berlin reportedly shooting for The Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves.

Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to announce that she has officially started prepping for Text For You. The actress revealed that she has entered prep mode and will begin shooting on Friday for the film. While we are guessing the filming will take place in London, Priyanka shared a photo of herself getting into the look of the character.

In the photos, the Desi Girl can be seen getting her nails done. Whereas, her damp hair can be seen covered in sheets, presumably getting highlights. Priyanka captioned the photos, "Prep.. starting Text For You on Friday." Take a look at Priyanka's post:

Text For You is a remake of the German film titled SMS Fur Dich which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The German film was among the highest-grossing ones back in 2016. Directed by Jim Strouse, Text For You revolves around a woman who sends romantic messages to an old mobile number of her fiancé after losing him tragically. However, she is unaware that the phone number has been reassigned to a man who lives across town and is suffering a similar heartbreak.

While the story is definitely intriguing, it will be interesting to see Priyanka take on a brand new avatar.

