Text For You: Priyanka Chopra shares BTS photo as she films romantic scenes with co star Sam Heughan

According to a latest report, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan were snapped filming emotional and romantic scenes on a street in London. Read details below.

is striking a perfect balance between her home and work life as she continues to shoot for her upcoming film Text For You in London. On Tuesday night the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what's happening behind the scenes for millions of her fans. The film which also stars Scottish actor Sam Heughan and Celine Dion was announced just a few months ago and filming is already underway.

According to a latest report in Daily Mail, Priyanka and Sam were snapped filming romantic scenes on a street in London. The actress looked stunning as she was spotted in a bright pink fuschia dress with an orange knee-length coat to go over it. The actors seemed to be in the middle of an intense, emotional scene as they stood at a distance and had a conversation.

The scene also showed Sam, who is playing Priyanka's love interest in the film, holding out his phone. It then culminates with Priyanka and Sam hugging as they were snapped sharing a kiss with snow falling around them before the director called cut.

Sharing the BTS photo on her Instagram, Priyanka called the film a 'must watch'. Take a look at her photo below:

For the unversed, Text For You is a romantic drama that revolves around a heart broken fiance who keeps sending romantic messages to her partner's old phone number. She unknowingly develops a connection with the man whom the number has been reassigned to.

Alongside Priyanka and Sam, the film also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. As per reports, Nick Jonas will be seen in a cameo role in the film.

