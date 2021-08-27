Teyana Taylor OPENS UP on recovering after removing breast lumps: 'It's a scary thing'

Teyana Taylor recently got candid about a health scare. The 30-year-old rapper and model had emergency surgery in Miami after discovering lumps in her breasts on the newest episode of We Got Love Teyana & Iman. Her doctor, Dr. Altman, conducted a biopsy on her "dense" breast tissue and submitted the samples to pathology for analysis. Even after what her doctor characterized as a "difficult" operation, the outcomes were great.

According to PEOPLE, Taylor explained during the episode: "I just want this to be the last time I go through this, cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman." Taylor further said her first thoughts after the surgery were of her two children, Junie, 5, and Rue, 11 months, whom she shares with the NBA player. "When will I be able to hold my babies again?" the "How You Want It" singer asked. However, doctors advised Taylor that since the surgery was done on her chest and underarms, she should wait at least six weeks before holding her children.

"It's tough," Taylor explained in a confessional. "I'm definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much." she further said, "I think that's probably the longest I've been away from them, my number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well."

However, Taylor was seen coming home to Atlanta after recuperating from surgery, where she was welcomed warmly by her family. Taylor subsequently reflected on the surgery, concluding that it was worthwhile to go through with it in the long run. "I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes — physically, mentally, emotionally, it's crazy," she said. "As mommies, we really are super-women."

