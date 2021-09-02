Thandiwe Newton REVEALS she turned down superhero film role due to THIS reason; Find out

Thandiwe Newton is open to appearing in a superhero film, but the character must have substance. "I was offered a role playing someone's mum who just dies," the actress revealed to LAD Bible recently. "I was like, 'Meh, no.'" However, Newton is more than willing to take on a larger part in a superhero film if one becomes available.

The actress said that she has lately been fascinated by superhero flicks with a true creative edge. “The perfect example is Taika Waititi, what he did with ‘Thor: Ragnarok,'” she said. “I love that the actors in it really want to push it too — of course they do, it’s boring otherwise, Jesus.” As per Just Jared, the actor added, “As a genre they bore me, these big franchises, and I’m quite cynical about it too, because it’s just about money; it’s this behemoth of money that’s just like rolling forward gathering more money, right? But now I feel like there is a demand from both the audience, I think people who are involved in the movies — but certainly the world — that there is better substance around these superhero things.”

However, Newton has worked on Hollywood blockbuster tent poles before, as a part of the cast of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," but her performance did not meet her expectations. Newton was cast as the first prominent Black woman in a “Star Wars'' film, but the screenplay was altered during production, and her character was killed off. “I felt disappointed by ‘Star Wars’ that my character was killed,” Newton recently told Inverse.

Meanwhile, Newton can be currently seen opposite Hugh Jackman in the film "Reminiscence," which is available in cinemas and is streaming on HBO Max.

