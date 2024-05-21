Thank You For Having Us’: Sabrina Carpenter Says She Will Never Be ‘Chill’ About Her SNL Debut

It seems like Sabrina Carpenter cannot get over her debut as a Saturday Night Live musical guest. The singer then performed her latest hit single, Expresso, during the show's season 49 finale on Saturday, May 18, which was hosted by actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

After the appearance, Carpenter shared a clip from her appearance on Instagram, showing her singing lyrics, including, "I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer," during the bar-themed performance. In her caption, the musician referenced the lyrics to her song, writing, "I’m literally working late because I’m a singer.. Thank you, @nbcsnl, for having us.. I am so excited about it and I will never be chill about it."

More details about Sabrina Carpenter's SNL debut

During her appearance, Carpenter also hummed out a medley of her tracks, Feather and Nonsense. Her debut on the show also came as Adele mentioned the song Espresso while taking the stage for her Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

During a conversation about returning to performing in Las Vegas after some time off for vocal rest, Adele shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "I almost peed myself because my entire body clock was out of sync... Standing on stage at 11:30 PM, I was desperate to use the restroom."

At a bar-themed set, Carpenter opened her performance in a red minidress with her song Expresso. She then performed a medley of her hit songs Feather and Nonsense While singing Feather, a song about getting over a breakup, she changed the lyric to "I am on SNL and you are not," a dig at her ex-boyfriend.

Adele Lauds Sabrina Carpenter's Hit Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter's song Espresso was released on April 12 and has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since then, peaking at No. 4 last week. Her other chart-topping songs include Skin, Nonsense, and Feather.

Recently, Grammy-winning singer Adele shared her nightly routine, expressed her love for Sabrina Carpenter's song, and revealed that she usually heads back to her hotel by 11:10 p.m. at the latest, warms down her voice, and takes a steam shower before bed.

Last night, as I got into bed — because that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9 p.m. — I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer,' Adele recounted, singing the words to Carpenter's Espresso.

Adele mentioned that from the next day onwards, her schedule would change to, I'm sleeping late 'cause I'm a singer, as she planned to rest.

