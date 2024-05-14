'Thank You For Teaching Me Strength': Tori Spelling Shares Touching Tribute To Mom Candy On Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is a great way to showcase one’s gratitude to the moms. And, just like others all around the world, Tori Spelling also expressed her affection towards her mother. This was the first time since Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed court documents to officially end their marriage following McDermott's confirmation that he would be breaking up with her. And, in her sweet note to mom Candy Spelling, Tori wrote what her mom taught her over the years and it’s so heartwarming.

Tori Spelling’s sweet Mother’s Day wish for Candy Spelling

It was all about being grateful to moms. And Tori Spelling took to Instagram to show the love and gratitude she has for her mom with some throwback pictures.

The first photo is of a young Candy wearing a red woolen shirt, holding a few months old Tori with a caption that reads, “Mother's Day."

In the next photo, we see the young Tori who posed alongside her mom in a black dress with daisy prints. "I still stand by this look...the wildflower & me rise," Tori wrote on the slide.

The actress shared another photo in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen donning white dresses while seeing each other and the slide reads, "The flower doesn't fall far from the bush ... yup, think on that one."

She concluded with a last photo with a heartwarming tribute to her mom, "Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy — and how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse."

Tori and Dean McDermott announced their separation in June 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Tori shares children with Dean including Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hatti, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7.

Tori Spelling 'Really Needed' her mother's support amid Dean McDermott's divorce

Who else, if not Mom? That's the most important thing for Tori Spelling while she was going through a divorce saga with McDermott. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Candy Spelling revealed how her daughter needed her at that time.

“Well, she really needed [support],” Candy told People, adding that it meant “a lot” to be able to help her daughter while she relied on her.

“Everything’s good,” she shared.

Earlier, another source had told the publication that “She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward.” However, it is not clear how much financial aid has Tori got from her mom.

Candy is a multi-millionaire, as per reports. But she had been staying in motels and an RV with her kids for several months. At the end of February, this year, she finally shifted to a lavish five-bedroom house in Woodland Hills, California.

Back in September 2023, Tori shared a tribute to her mom on Instagram for Candy's birthday.

"I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… 😂," part of Tori's caption read.

