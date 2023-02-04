‘Thank you God, she is okay’ says Dwayne Johnson after his mother survives major car accident

It's difficult to believe that a tough person can be so gentle when tragedy strikes, The Rock, who is known for his tough appearance, couldn't help but share a heartfelt note and a warning to his followers and drivers to drive safely and carefully after his mother met with a tragic accident.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson penned an emotional note for his mother after she survived a car accident. Ata Johnson, the mother of The Rock, is 74 years old. She is the daughter of wrestling icon Peter Maivia, and comes from a long line of wrestlers that includes The Rock, who rose to fame in the sport. The wrestler who turned into a well-known actor has gained a lot of name recognition in the Hollywood industry and across the globe.

On Thursday morning around 3:00 a.m., Ata Johnson had met with a car accident in Los Angeles. The passenger door of Dwayne Johnson's mother's flashy red car was broken. The Rock stated that his mother survived, despite the car getting serious damage. His mother, who had "survived lung cancer, a difficult marriage, a head-on accident with a drunk driver, and an attempted suicide," was able to live through all the phases and emerge stronger than ever, which later made him honour and thank the LAPD and LAFD by paying a commendable tribute to his mother through his Instagram post.

He further quoted on his Instagram post on Friday, "Thank you, God, she's fine." Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to be evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, a tough marriage, a head-on collision with a drunk driver, and an attempted suicide. "She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Dwayne Johnson’s post took over social media like a storm, and his fans couldn't stop themselves from reposting and sharing the same, wishing him and his mother strength and happiness in the near future.