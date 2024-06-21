'Thank You Sir': The Hunger Games Star Donald Sutherland Receives Tribute From Tom Blyth Who Played Younger Snow In Film's Prequel

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The film industry just lost another big star, Donald Sutherland, and Tom Bltyh has come forward to pay the legend a tribute. Both the actors played the character of President Snow in the famous The Hunger Games franchise.

It was hours after the shocking news broke of Sutherland’s passing when the actor who plays the younger version of the villain Snow expressed his emotions attached to the late star.

Tom Blyth pays tribute to Donald Sutherland

The Hunger Games is still one of the most loved franchises being followed by many. While the storyline and action in the movie kept its followers intrigued, the character of Donald Sutherland too had everyone attached to the screens.

In its prequel, Tom Blyth was the one who played the younger version of Sutherland’s character Coriolanus Snow. Following the news of his demise, Blyth took to social media to express his emotions.

The post shared by the actor had a few photos of the late legend, while also mentioning the greatness he had in him.

“Donald Sutherland came about as close to mastering the craft of acting as anyone gets,” Blyth mentioned in his post.

He further added about Sutherland’s great performances, while also stating that he never got a chance to know him personally, however, the actor is honored to follow in his footsteps.

“Thank you sir for birthing one of the great movie characters of all time,” wrote Tom Blyth in his Instagram post.

Tom Blyth and Donald Sutherland as President Snow

The Hunger Games franchise brought forth a great villainous character of President Snow. However, it would not be possible without the great skills of Donald Sutherland, who played his part in delivering one of the most chilling performances.

The character of Snow was of a tyrannical President, who ruled over the dystopian state of Panem in the aforementioned film series. While Sutherland delivered this impactful performance, he had even expressed that he hoped the youth would be inspired to fight for "a decent future."

Later, Tom Bltyh played the same character but his younger version in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. As per the director Francis Lawrence, Bltyh was selected for his absolute resemblance to Sutherland and of course for his fabulous acting skills.

Lawrence, while talking about the casting of Bltyh revealed that the reading that he did with their casting director impressed them a lot.

"But also, there's the resemblance to Donald Sutherland,” the director said, as per a report.

Donald Sutherland died at the age of 88, due to prolonged illness.

