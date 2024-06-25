'Thanks So Much From One (Ageing) London Boy': Hugh Grant Thanks Taylor Swift For An 'Amazing' Show

Hugh Grant is a proud Taylor Swift and not shy to admit it. The actor recently attended an Eras Tour show in London.

Hugh took to X to write about his concert experience. The star praised the Grammy winner and her team. He then proceeded to give a shout-out to the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. Read more to know what Hugh Grant said about the concert.

Hugh Grant praises Taylor Swift

Hugh Grant was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert. The actor had nothing but praise for the TTPD singer after the show. He took to social media to express his gratitude and appreciation for her.

The star tagged the Lover singer in a post on Twitter while adding, “You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team.” He also surprisingly mentioned Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce who is dating the singer in the post. The Notting Hill star called Kelce an "excellent if gigantic boyfriend." The actor also made a mention of alcohol he likely drank during the show by adding the hashtag “#tequilashots.”

The English actor also made a reference to Taylor’s song in the message by referring to himself as a London Boy. "Thanks so much from one [aging] London boy,” he wrote on X. The star also revealed that he was accompanied by his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and their 8-year-old son in the

Stars at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert

Hugh Grant was not the only celebrity interested in seeing Swift perform in person. The singer’s London show boasted a significant amount of A-listers as concertgoers. Travis, his brother Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie were in attendance.

Fan posts suggested Tom Cruise was in attendance at the show. Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Cunis were also seen at the concert. Even the royals came out to see the star perform on the first day of her London shows. Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George were present at the concert.

Taylor’s old pal Cara Delevingne was spotted in the crowd supporting her friend. Nicola Coughlan, Liam Hemsworth, Leslie Mann, and Salma Hayek were among the other celebrities seen attending Taylor Swift’s concert.

