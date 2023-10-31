Thanos to Loki; 5 least to most powerful villains in MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is filled with superhumans, and aliens capable of saving and destroying worlds. Many heroes have come over the years that have been beloved for their selfless sacrifices, and for using their capabilities for the good of the universe. But on the other side of this coin, lay the villains, that would burn cities to the ground if it meant achieving their ultimate goal.

No protagonist can exist without an antagonist to fight them. Over a decade, Marvel has proved as much. There's no Thor without Loki and no Avengers without Thanos. Today we're counting down the villains that could make anyone shake in their boots at the mere sight of them.

Loki

Loki was the very first rival of the original 5 Avengers. Under the influence of the Tesseract, he attacked New York City, in full villain mode, way more terrifying than he's been in any of the Thor movies. The reason he is at the bottom of this list is thanks to his character arc over the years. He was always a beloved character, played by Tom Hiddleston, even when he was the antagonist, the audience felt for him. Over the decade, he has not left his 'destroying the world' phase behind, but in fact, has taken on the role of the hero in his series.

Dormammu

Dormammu is quite literally a world-bending, and universe-erasing entity. The ruler of the dark dimension could've easily taken on his nemesis Doctor Strange, if wasn't for the tardiness of having to kill the same person over and over again. Once, he trapped Dormammu in a time loop, eventually, he had to give up and let Strange have his way.

Thanos

Putting Thanos on this list is a no-brainer. When you travel the universe, with misplaced trust in saving the universe by killing half of it, people don't tend to take too kindly to that. His arc has been developed since the first Avengers movie, which came to a close in Endgame. He had hoped for a "grateful universe" to look upon him, but instead, he turned himself into the biggest antagonist for a whole generation.

Miss Minutes

Now many might be wondering what a friendly-looking sentient AI clock had to do, to be ranked above Thanos on this list. Well, for the people who've watched Loki's latest season, THAT look of glee on Miss Minutes' face, as she saw dissidents get squished into a cube, was enough to make her one of the most unexpectedly terrifying villains in the MCU right now.

Scarlet Witch

Advertisement

Wanda's villain, to hero to a mass murdering monster pipeline needs to be studied by professionals. Over the cross of almost a decade, the character has gone through loads of ups and downs, from gaining a lover in Vision, to enslaving a whole town to play house with her imaginary family after losing him. Her last appearance was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where the character of Wanda was visibly missing, as the persona of Scarlet Witch engulfed her grieving existence.

ALSO READ: The Avengers & Beyond: The Marvels spurs list of MCU's upcoming movies